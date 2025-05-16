Fantasy Baseball
Frankie Montas Injury: Cleared to face hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Montas (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It appears to be the first time Montas faces hitters since he went down with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February. The right-hander would appear close to a rehab assignment if all goes well, and the Mets have previously pegged early June as a possible return for Montas.

Frankie Montas
New York Mets
