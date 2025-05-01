Frankie Montas Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Mets transferred Montas (lat) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The transaction won't affect Montas' timeline for a return, as the 32-year-old isn't expected to be ready to make his Mets debut until at least June while he recovers from the high-grade right lat strain that he sustained early in spring training. Per MLB.com, Montas has been throwing off flat ground since early April and should soon be ready for mound work, but he'll require an extended period of time to build up his pitch count and will need to make multiple rehab starts in the minors before being activated from the IL.