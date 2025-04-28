Franklin Arias News: Receives early promotion

The Red Sox will promote Arias from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville this week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After a stellar run in the Florida Complex League last summer, Arias received a taste of the Carolina League late in the 2024 campaign before returning to Salem to begin 2025. He hit .346/.407/.397 with four stolen bases in 86 plate appearances with Salem this season, and the Red Sox determined the 19-year-old infielder was ready for a tougher test.