Fraser Ellard Injury: Sent to injured list

The White Sox placed Ellard (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Ellard struck out two and walked one over one inning of work Wednesday against the Guardians, but he'll miss at least the next couple weeks. Ellard sports a 5.40 ERA and 6:4 K:BB across five innings on the young season. In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte.