Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fraser Ellard headshot

Fraser Ellard Injury: Sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

The White Sox placed Ellard (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Ellard struck out two and walked one over one inning of work Wednesday against the Guardians, but he'll miss at least the next couple weeks. Ellard sports a 5.40 ERA and 6:4 K:BB across five innings on the young season. In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Charlotte.

Fraser Ellard
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now