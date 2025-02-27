Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

Amaya was the White Sox' primary shortstop last September, but he was removed from the 40-man roster earlier this offseason before being reclaimed via waivers, so he might be coming into camp at the bottom of the pecking order. Montgomery was at shortstop in the team's first Cactus League contest and homered, so he's made a nice early impression. While Montgomery has yet to debut and slashed only .214/.329/.381 with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Charlotte last season, he is already on the 40-man roster and Chicago is hoping he's the long-term solution at the position. Acquired from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, Meidroth looks more prepared than Montgomery to face major-league pitching given his stellar plate discipline, but shortstop is his third-best position. Baldwin is capable of handling both middle-infield positions and should get a long look this spring as well.

With spring training underway, there will be plenty of starting jobs on the line, some of which will have significant fantasy implications. I'll be covering the American League, while Erik Halterman will handle the National League. We'll break these down division by division, with this installment focusing on the AL Central.

Editor's note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 2/1

Chicago White Sox

Shortstop: Colson Montgomery (580), Chase Meidroth (710), Brooks Baldwin (737), Jacob Amaya (N/A)

Designated Hitter: Luis Robert (80), Lenyn Sosa (560), Bryan Ramos (725), Brandon Drury (727), Michael Taylor (746), Joey Gallo (748), Bobby Dalbec (N/A), Tristan Gray (N/A)

Robert could see more action in the designated hitter spot following the Taylor signing. Although, for what it's worth, he prefers to remain in center field, and he probably will most days, but getting him off his feet a bit more could help keep him healthy. Ramos is recovering from a sore elbow but should see regular starts at DH once healthy. He could also play some third base, although manager Will Venable has pledged that job to Miguel Vargas. There's also Sosa, who closed with a strong showing last September. Sosa is out of options, so he should make the team and might get close to everyday playing time between multiple infield positions and DH. The White Sox brought in a handful of notable names on non-roster deals like Drury, Dalbec, Gallo and Gray, and some of them could push for reps at DH.

Catcher: Edgar Quero (594), Kyle Teel (641), Korey Lee (644), Matt Thaiss (N/A)

The White Sox have a couple talented young catching options in Quero and Teel, who was picked up over the winter in the Crochet trade. Both players look close to being big-league ready, if they aren't already. Teel is viewed as the better receiving catcher and could be a solid offensive contributor, as well, but Quero might have the higher offensive ceiling. While it's conceivable that either of Quero or Teel breaks camp with the big club, the path of least resistance would be for the White Sox to stick with the incumbent Lee as the primary catcher while Thaiss — who is out of options — backs him up. Lee started the first two Cactus League games at catcher for the White Sox, while non-roster invitee Omar Narvaez got the start in the third contest.

Closer: Prelander Berroa (662), Justin Anderson (714), James Karinchak (739), Mike Clevinger (743), Jordan Leasure (751), Fraser Ellard (751)

Yuck. With his big velocity, Berroa came into camp as perhaps the most interesting candidate for a high-leverage role in the White Sox' bullpen, but he promptly went down with an elbow strain in his first Cactus League outing and is headed to the IL to begin the season. Leasure has flashed big strikeout stuff in the minors and notched a couple saves for the White Sox last season, but he really struggled overall with a 6.32 ERA and 18 walks over 31.1 innings. Anderson and Ellard also recorded one save apiece last season for Chicago and have some swing-and-miss ability, but they also both have major control problems. The White Sox also brought in a couple notable veterans on non-roster deals in Karinchak, who at one point looked like a future closer in Cleveland, and Clevinger, who appears poised to shift to a full-time relief role. However, both players are coming off essentially lost seasons due to injury. Ultimately, between the lack of established talent above and the sparse save chances on the horizon, this situation is probably one to just avoid for fantasy managers.

Cleveland Guardians

Second Base: Juan Brito (652), Gabriel Arias (747), Tyler Freeman (749), Angel Martinez (749), Daniel Schneemann (750)

The Guardians surprised everyone when they traded defensive wizard Andres Gimenez to the Blue Jays in December. They didn't make any notable additions from outside the organization to add to the second-base mix, opening up the competition to several in-house options. While the keystone should belong to No. 1 overall pick Travis Bazzana in time, he wasn't invited to major-league camp and is slated to begin the season in the minors. He's not on the same level as Bazzana, but Brito is an interesting prospect in his own right and is coming off a 2024 campaign which saw him post an .807 OPS with 21 homers and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A Columbus. He's the only candidate without major-league experience, but he's already on the 40-man roster. Arias was given the first start at second base this spring over the weekend and on Monday, while making a start at third base, cranked a mammoth home run . Freeman, Martinez and Schneemann will also be given a run at second base during Cactus League play, but they will bounce around to several other positions as well.

Right Field: Jhonkensy Noel (430), Chase DeLauter (472), Johnathan Rodriguez (723), Will Brennan (727), Martinez (749), Schneemann (750)

The Guardians had 10 different players make a start in right field last season, and while they might not get to that number again in 2025, it remains up in the air as to who will receive the bulk of the reps there. Noel has the best combination of experience and upside, having cranked 16 home runs over 67 regular-season contests last year, but he also struck out at a 31.8 percent clip and isn't a good defender. Brennan has the potential platoon advantage as the left-handed bat, but he hasn't graded out well as a defender, either, and has shown no evidence of being a capable big-league hitter. DeLauter has the ceiling, but he's not on the 40-man roster yet and has a checkered injury history, to put it mildly. Rodriguez is on the 40-man after getting a cup of coffee last season and has slugged 29 homers in the minors each of the last two seasons.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Luis Ortiz (404), Joey Cantillo (561), Triston McKenzie (608), Jakob Junis (686), Slade Cecconi (692), Logan Allen (750)

The Guardians have earned the benefit of the doubt with their pitching development over the years, so anyone who makes their rotation is a name fantasy managers should know. Ortiz was acquired from the Pirates over the offseason and looks to be a heavy favorite to break camp with one of the spots. He had some moments with the Pirates, but the Guardians will hopefully be able to get him to miss bats again. McKenzie might have a slight edge for the final spot in large part because he is out of options, but he won't just be handed the job. Cecconi is a guy who was plucked from the Diamondbacks in the Josh Naylor trade. He did very little in Arizona other than pound the strike zone but, again, let's see what the Guardians can do with him once they get his hands on him.

Detroit Tigers

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Jackson Jobe (265), Casey Mize (565), Brant Hurter (661), Kenta Maeda (726), Matt Manning (745), Keider Montero (747), Ty Madden (750)

One open spot in the Tigers' rotation became two open spots when Alex Cobb suffered a hip injury that will require a stint on the injured list. Realistically, though, there is probably just one rotation spot up for grabs here, as the Tigers want Jobe to be part of their starting five and all indications are that he's up to the challenge. The top prospect has added a sinker and a nasty curveball to his pitch mix and hopes to miss more bats in 2025 after falling off in that area in 2024. Mize could be in the pole position for the fifth spot and has looked sharp early on in spring training. Maeda's velocity has been up this spring and he looked good in his first Grapefruit League outing, as well. He's also owed $10 million this season, which may or may not factor into the Tigers' decision-making process.

Closer: Jason Foley (326), Tyler Holton (565), Beau Brieske (595), Tommy Kahnle (681), Will Vest (742)

The Tigers were connected to some of the bigger-name free agent relievers over the offseason but didn't land any of them, unless you count Kahnle as a big name. The former Yankee has been very good when healthy, most recently holding a 2.11 ERA and 46:19 K:BB over 42.2 regular-season innings in 2024. He should be a high-leverage reliever in what might be a mix-and-match situation deployed by manager A.J. Hinch. Foley easily led the club with 28 saves last season and is probably the current favorite to lead them again, but the 29-year-old was not deemed trustworthy by Hinch in the playoffs, getting pulled from his lone postseason appearance after recording just one out. Brieske recorded two saves during the playoffs, while Vest and Holton notched one apiece.

Kansas City Royals

Fifth Starter: Kris Bubic (386), Alec Marsh (683), Kyle Wright (713), Daniel Lynch (729), Ross Stripling (N/A)

Bubic was used exclusively in relief during his time with the Royals last season in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, but he's being stretched back out to start and entered camp as the favorite to claim the final spot in the rotation. His grip might have tightened a bit when Marsh went down with shoulder tightness, although he is supposed to throw off a mound again soon. Marsh got off to a nice start as part of Kansas City's rotation in 2024, but he eventually hit a wall and spent some time back in the minors. Wright is a former 21-game winner coming back from shoulder surgery and had a mini setback recently with a hamstring issue. He has options left and seems likely to either begin the season in the minors or on the IL. Lynch was excellent when used in relief last season, but he struggled when used as a starter, just as he did in that role from 2021 to 2023.

Closer: Carlos Estevez (205), Lucas Erceg (242)

Erceg was fantastic after being acquired at last year's trade deadline, posting a 2.88 ERA and 31:3 K:BB over 25 regular-season innings. He notched 11 of the team's 15 saves during that stretch before recording all three of their saves during the playoffs. Then, the Royals went out and paid Estevez closer money, giving him a two-year contract that guarantees him $22 million. It doesn't necessarily mean Estevez will be handed the closer gig, but letting him handle the ninth inning while Erceg — who has better swing-and-miss stuff — is used earlier in games is probably the best setup for the Royals. Keep in mind that manager Matt Quatraro is a former Rays coach and Kansas City didn't have anyone reach 20 saves in 2024, so this might not be a cut-and-dried situation.

Editor's note: after this article was submitted, reports emerged that Estevez is dealing with mild lower-back tightness but is believed to have time to make six or seven appearances later in camp.

Minnesota Twins

First Base/DH: Jose Miranda (432), Ty France (583), Edouard Julien (645)

The Twins signed France to a one-year, $1 million contract just before the start of spring training. Such a modest sum — particularly since it's not guaranteed — for a guy coming off a lackluster 2024 campaign which saw him slash .234/.305/.365 with 13 homers over 140 regular-season games wouldn't seem to suggest the Twins were counting on France to have a large role. However, manager Rocco Baldelli's comments implied that France is the leader in the clubhouse for the first base job, and the 30-year-old has bolstered his case with a double and a homer in his first two contests this spring. Miranda and Julien are also in the mix for at-bats at designated hitter, and Julien is competing for reps at second base, so they could still play plenty even if France emerges as the Twins' primary first baseman.

Second Base: Willi Castro (213), Brooks Lee (499), Julien (645)

Earlier in the offseason, the Twins were mulling the idea of moving Royce Lewis to second base. While Lewis is still expected to see some reps there this spring, he will remain the team's primary third baseman for now. Julien figures to see starts at second base and so will super utility man Castro, but Julien is a poor defender at the keystone and the Twins want to keep Castro bouncing around to various positions. That leaves Lee as perhaps the favorite to start at second base, although it's not viewed as his strongest position, either. The Twins are likely to have a defensively-challenged infield this season, particularly if Carlos Correa deals with more injury problems.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: David Festa (322), Zebby Matthews (557), Simeon Woods Richardson (599), Chris Paddack (652)

Heading into the offseason, Paddack seemed like a virtual shoo-in to be traded. However, he's still with the Twins and is the overwhelming favorite to open the season as their No. 4 starter. Paddack missed the second half of last season due to a forearm strain, but he had a normal offseason throwing program and the early signs on him this spring are positive. Woods Richardson is a good bet to capture the fifth slot in the rotation after turning in a solid 4.17 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 133.2 innings last year. While Festa and Matthews could be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot at the beginning of the season, they have more upside than either Paddack or Woods Richardson and both figure to make ample starts for Minnesota in 2025.