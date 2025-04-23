Fraser Ellard Injury: Starting rehab assignment Thursday

Ellard (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Ellard landed on the 15-day injured list April 11 due to a right hamstring injury, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to embark on his rehab assignment with Charlotte. He logged a 5.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across five innings out of the White Sox's bullpen before landing on the IL.