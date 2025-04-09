Fraser Ellard News: Works eighth inning of loss

Ellard struck out two and walked one while not allowing a hit across a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Ellard has pitched well overall this season, as this marked his fourth scoreless appearance in five chances. His last outing came Sunday in a save situation, though he pitched with the White Sox down by two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday. Mike Clevinger pitched in a more traditional closer role Tuesday, but it's unclear which pitcher will claim save chances moving forward.