Fraser Ellard headshot

Fraser Ellard News: Works eighth inning of loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Ellard struck out two and walked one while not allowing a hit across a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Ellard has pitched well overall this season, as this marked his fourth scoreless appearance in five chances. His last outing came Sunday in a save situation, though he pitched with the White Sox down by two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday. Mike Clevinger pitched in a more traditional closer role Tuesday, but it's unclear which pitcher will claim save chances moving forward.

Fraser Ellard
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
