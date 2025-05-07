Freddie Freeman News: Base-clearing triple vs. Miami

Freeman went 3-for-4 with one run scored, one triple and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Marlins.

Freeman got the Dodgers on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single, and he added to the lead in the seventh frame with a bases-clearing RBI triple before being brought home by Andy Pages. Freeman has been on fire at the plate and is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak, going 22-for-46 (.478) with 11 runs scored, four home runs and 18 RBI over that span.