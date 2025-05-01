Freddie Freeman News: Homers Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 12-7 victory over the Marlins.

Freeman extended the Dodgers' lead to 8-3 in the sixth inning with a 406-foot blast of Jesus Tinoco, his fifth homer of the year. The 35-year-old Freeman has been locked in at the plate, going 10-for-21 (.476) in his last six games. His slash line is up to .319/.407/.638 through 81 plate appearances this season with 17 RBI and 13 runs scored.