Freddie Freeman News: Remains red-hot

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-4 win against Miami.

Freeman belted a two-run shot to center field in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The veteran first baseman has hit safely in 10 straight games and is batting a sizzling .447 (17-for-38) with three homers and 12 RBI during that span. The hot streak has pushed Freeman's season batting average to .337, which would be fifth-highest in the majors if Freeman had enough plate appearances to qualify.