Freddy Fermin News: Could lose catching opportunities

Fermin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Before sitting out Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox while Luke Maile received the nod behind the dish, Fermin had made three straight starts at catcher. Fermin will remain on the bench again Monday, and his brief run as the Royals' No. 1 backstop could be over. Salvador Perez had been limited to playing designated hitter or first base since returning to the lineup May 4 following a two-game absence due to a hip injury, but he'll resume catching Monday. If Perez checks out fine Monday, he could see his catching workload pick up in the games to come.