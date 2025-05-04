Freddy Fermin News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Fermin had started at catcher in each of the last three games while Salvador Perez served as a designated hitter for the first contest and then sat out the next two due to left hip soreness. Perez is healthy enough to step back in as the Royals' DH on Sunday, but Fermin will get a breather while No. 3 catcher Luke Maile steps in behind the plate. The Royals haven't indicated when Perez might be ready to resume full-time duties at catcher, so Fermin could continue to see elevated playing time in the short term.