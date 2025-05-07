Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Wednesday

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With Salvador Perez having been limited exclusively to designated hitter and first base so far this month while he's been managing a hip issue, Fermin has temporarily settled in as the Royals' No. 1 backstop. After playing behind the dish in five of the last six games, Fermin will get a breather Wednesday, paving the way for Luke Maile to handle the catching duties while Perez plays first base.