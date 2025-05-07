Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Freddy Fermin headshot

Freddy Fermin News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With Salvador Perez having been limited exclusively to designated hitter and first base so far this month while he's been managing a hip issue, Fermin has temporarily settled in as the Royals' No. 1 backstop. After playing behind the dish in five of the last six games, Fermin will get a breather Wednesday, paving the way for Luke Maile to handle the catching duties while Perez plays first base.

Freddy Fermin
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now