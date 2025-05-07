Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno Injury: No usage off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 9:48am

Moreno (side) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mets, though he was considered available to play, MLB.com reports.

Moreno was scratched from the lineup before the first pitch and replaced by Jose Herrera, who drew the start at catcher. The injury is considered minor, but Moreno is likely to sit for Wednesday's afternoon contest, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
