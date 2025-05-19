Gabriel Moreno News: Goes yard in win

Moreno went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Both of Moreno's homers this season have come over his last eight games. The catcher is 12-for-34 (.353) with seven RBI, one stolen base and six runs scored in that span. He is now slashing .264/.331/.364 over 133 plate appearances on the year while seeing a majority of the time behind the plate over Jose Herrera.