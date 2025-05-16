Gabriel Moreno News: Perfect at plate Friday

Moreno went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rockies.

Moreno has a trio of multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with five RBI in that span. The catcher's recent success at the plate is helping him bounce back after a rough second half of April. He's now batting .259 with a .661 OPS, one home run, 10 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and five doubles over 36 contests. While he is hitting better lately, Moreno is largely struggling even more than usual in the power department, though his contact skill remains his best tool.