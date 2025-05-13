Gage Jump News: Promoted to Double-A

The Athletics promoted Jump from High-A Lansing to Double-A Midland on Tuesday.

Jump underwent Tommy John surgery in college and was selected with the 73rd pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. The six-foot southpaw gets good run on his mid-90s fastball and has two strong breaking balls in his slider and curveball. Jump logged a 2.32 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 45:5 K:BB in 31 innings across six appearances for Lansing.