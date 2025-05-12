Gage Workman News: Activated and DFA'd by White Sox

The White Sox activated Workman (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Workman is over the hip injury that sent him to the IL after just one game for the White Sox, but the team has decided they don't have room for him on the 26-man active roster or 40-man roster. The Rule 5 pick has now been designated for assignment by both Chicago franchises and will be available via waivers again. If he clears waivers, he must be offered back to the Tigers for $50,000.