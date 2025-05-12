Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gage Workman headshot

Gage Workman News: Activated and DFA'd by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 11:34am

The White Sox activated Workman (hip) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment.

Workman is over the hip injury that sent him to the IL after just one game for the White Sox, but the team has decided they don't have room for him on the 26-man active roster or 40-man roster. The Rule 5 pick has now been designated for assignment by both Chicago franchises and will be available via waivers again. If he clears waivers, he must be offered back to the Tigers for $50,000.

Gage Workman
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now