Gage Workman headshot

Gage Workman News: Dealt across town

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Workman was traded from the Cubs to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for cash.

The move was done prior to Saturday's game, so it's possible Workman will be available. Nick Maton was designated for assignment to make room on the roster. The Cubs plucked Workman from the Tigers in this year's Rule 5 draft, but he was barely playing (15 plate appearances) and had a 40 percent strikeout rate. Workman, who is a good defensive infielder and can handle multiple spots, should work in a utility infielder role for the White Sox.

