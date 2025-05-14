Fantasy Baseball
Gage Workman headshot

Gage Workman News: Returns to Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Workman cleared waivers Wednesday and was returned to the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Since being selected by the Cubs in the Rule 5 Draft this offseason, Workman has slashed .188/.235/.250 in the majors and has been cast off the active rosters of both Chicago clubs. He'll now return to his original organization without a spot on the 40-man roster and presumably report to Triple-A Toledo and serve as organizational depth.

