Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Falls short of quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 10:52am

Crochet didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Crochet notched his fewest strikeouts in a start since Apr. 8, but he yielded fewer than three runs for a fifth straight outing. The 26-year-old southpaw has a mediocre 4-3 record, but he boasts a 1.98 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 78/22 K:BB across 68.1 innings spanning 11 starts. Crochet is in line to face the Brewers in Milwaukee early next week.

