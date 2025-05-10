Garrett Crochet News: Fans nine in quality start

Crochet (4-2) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

Crochet generated 18 whiffs on 106 pitches (75 strikes), and he capped his night off by striking out Bobby Witt to escape a bases-loaded situation in the seventh inning. It was Crochet's fifth quality start of the season, and his 65 strikeouts are second most in the American League behind Carlos Rodon (67) while his 1.93 ERA ranks fifth among qualified starters. Crochet's next start is slated for next weekend at home against Atlanta.