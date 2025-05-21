Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Solid in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Crochet didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Crochet notched his fewest strikeouts in a start since Apr. 8, but he yielded fewer than three runs for a fifth straight start. The 26-year-old southpaw has a mediocre 4-3 record, but boasts a 1.98 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 78/22 K:BB across 68.1 innings spanning 11 starts. Crochet is in line to face the Brewers in Milwaukee early next week.

