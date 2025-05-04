Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Crochet did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Crochet rebounded from a leadoff home run to fire four straight scoreless frames, departing with a 3-1 lead that the bullpen couldn't hold. The southpaw has now completed at least five frames in each of his eight starts this season, yielding two earned runs or fewer in seven of them. He boasts a 2.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 49 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Royals next weekend.