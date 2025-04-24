Garrett Crochet News: Struggles with command in loss

Crochet (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

The Mariners got to Crochet early Thursday, scoring twice in each of the first two innings. It's the left-hander's first subpar outing with the Red Sox -- Crochet hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous four starts. His ERA still sits at an impressive 1.95 with a 1.05 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 37 innings this season. Crochet will look to bounce back in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in Toronto.