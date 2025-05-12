Fantasy Baseball
Garrett Hampson headshot

Garrett Hampson News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

The Diamondbacks designated Hampson for assignment Monday.

Hampson will lose his spot on the Arizona roster with the Diamondbacks calling up top prospect Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. After attending spring training with the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee, Hampson was able to secure a utility role with the big club heading into Opening Day. He saw limited action over the first month and a half of the season, appearing in 18 games and slashing .167/.359/.167 with two steals across 41 plate appearances. Hampson's speed and defensive versatility could entice another team to put in a waiver claim for him and bring him aboard as a bench bat.

