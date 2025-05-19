Garrett Hampson News: Cut loose by Arizona

The Diamondbacks released Hampson on Sunday.

After Arizona designated him for assignment last Monday, Hampson ended up clearing waivers, but he won't stick around in the organization and will explore his options on the open market. The 30-year-old utility player saw action in 18 games with the Diamondbacks prior to being removed from the 40-man roster, slashing .167/.359/.167 with two stolen bases, 10 runs and zero RBI over 41 plate appearances.