Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Garrett McDaniels headshot

Garrett McDaniels Injury: Lands on IL with biceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 5:14pm

The Angels placed McDaniels on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to left biceps tendinitis, retroactive to May 2.

McDaniels is coming off a tough appearance against the Tigers on Thursday, when he allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one inning. He may have tweaked his left biceps during that outing, and he'll undergo further testing to establish a timeline for his return from the injured list. With McDaniels on the IL and Jake Eder optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, the Angels replenished their bullpen by promoting Touki Toussaint and Michael Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A in corresponding moves.

Garrett McDaniels
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now