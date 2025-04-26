Garrett Mitchell Injury: Diagnosed with oblique strain
The Brewers placed Mitchell on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.
Mitchell was taken out of Friday's game early due to oblique tightness, and an MRI confirmed a strain Saturday. He'll now spend at least the next 10 days on the injured list, opening a roster spot for Daz Cameron to join Milwaukee's outfield group and potentially start a few games until Mitchell returns.
