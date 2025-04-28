Fantasy Baseball
Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez Injury: Lands on IL with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 3:50pm

The Orioles placed Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Monday due to right wrist inflammation.

Sanchez may have picked up the injury during the weekend series against the Tigers, during which he went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in two games. To add backstop depth behind Adley Rutschman, the Orioles selected Maverick Handley's contract from Triple-A Norfolk. Sanchez will undergo further tests to determine a timeline for his return.

