Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Cross headshot

Gavin Cross News: Healthy for spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Cross (back) will start center field and bat eighth Thursday in a "B" game against the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cross finished the 2024 season on Double-A Northwest Arkansas' injured list on account of back discomfort, but he doesn't seem to be operating with any restrictions in the spring. He's already appeared in three Cactus League games and will get some more at-bats in on Thursday. The Royals are likely to reassign Cross to Triple-A Omaha or Northwest Arkansas before the end of spring training.

Gavin Cross
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now