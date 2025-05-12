Gavin Hollowell News: Moved to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to left-hander Caleb Thielbar (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list. Hollowell has fared well over his five appearances for the Cubs between his two separate stints in the big leagues this season, giving up just one earned run and striking out five batters across 6.1 innings.