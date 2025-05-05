Gavin Hollowell News: Rejoins big club
The Cubs recalled Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago placed ace Shota Imanaga (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Hollowell won't be a candidate to replace him in the rotation and will instead slot into a low-leverage role in the bullpen. Hollowell made one relief appearance for Chicago earlier this season, tossing two scoreless frames April 22 against the Dodgers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now