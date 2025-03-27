Gavin Lux News: Batting cleanup in opener

Lux is starting in left field and batting cleanup Thursday against the Giants.

With Austin Hays (calf) shelved, Lux slides into the lineup in left field and also gets a prime spot in the lineup, batting behind TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz. Most of Lux's playing time could ultimately come at third base, but he's in line for regular reps in left field versus righties while Hays is out.