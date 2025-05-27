Gavin Lux News: Starts at third base

Lux started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Lux plated a run with a single in the third inning and came in ahead of Tyler Stephenson's home run two innings later. It was Lux's second start of the season at the hot corner, which had been occupied primarily by Santiago Espinal since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. It's unclear if Lux will be the primary fill-in going forward, but Espinal (.169, one RBI in the last 17 games) has hit a rough patch lately.