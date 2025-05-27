Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Starts at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 6:38am

Lux started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Lux plated a run with a single in the third inning and came in ahead of Tyler Stephenson's home run two innings later. It was Lux's second start of the season at the hot corner, which had been occupied primarily by Santiago Espinal since Noelvi Marte (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list. It's unclear if Lux will be the primary fill-in going forward, but Espinal (.169, one RBI in the last 17 games) has hit a rough patch lately.

Gavin Lux
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now