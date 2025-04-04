Gavin Sheets News: Continues to sit vs. lefties

Sheets is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Southpaw Shota Imanaga is taking the mound Friday for Chicago, so it's not a surprise that Sheets finds himself on the bench despite a 1.196 OPS through 19 plate appearances. Yuli Gurriel will bat sixth as the designated hitter, as the pair continue to platoon the position.