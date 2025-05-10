Gavin Sheets News: Homers, plates three in romp

Sheets went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 21-0 rout of the Rockies on Saturday.

Sheets capped a five-run San Diego first inning with a 439-foot, two-run blast to right-center field, and he added an RBI double in the eighth frame to conclude a huge offensive day for the team. The veteran slugger has seven RBI over his past two games, exceeding the total he had accumulated over his previous 20 contests combined. Sheets is thriving in his first year with the Padres, slashing .296/.353/.500 with five long balls, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base through 119 plate appearances.