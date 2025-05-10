Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Homers, plates three in romp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Sheets went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 21-0 rout of the Rockies on Saturday.

Sheets capped a five-run San Diego first inning with a 439-foot, two-run blast to right-center field, and he added an RBI double in the eighth frame to conclude a huge offensive day for the team. The veteran slugger has seven RBI over his past two games, exceeding the total he had accumulated over his previous 20 contests combined. Sheets is thriving in his first year with the Padres, slashing .296/.353/.500 with five long balls, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base through 119 plate appearances.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now