Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Joining San Diego on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Sheets signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday that includes in invite to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 28-year-old was non-tendered by the White Sox in November after he finished the 2024 campaign with a .233/.303/.357 slash line in 139 games. Sheets will provide some organizational depth at first base and the corner outfield, with his clearest path to a roster spot likely being at designated hitter.

