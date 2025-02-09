Gavin Sheets News: Joining San Diego on MiLB deal

Sheets signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday that includes in invite to big-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 28-year-old was non-tendered by the White Sox in November after he finished the 2024 campaign with a .233/.303/.357 slash line in 139 games. Sheets will provide some organizational depth at first base and the corner outfield, with his clearest path to a roster spot likely being at designated hitter.