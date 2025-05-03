Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Sheets News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 7:14pm

Sheets isn't in the Padres' lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Pittsburgh.

The lefty-hitting Sheets will begin Saturday's game on the bench with Pittsburgh sending southpaw Bailey Falter to the mound. Sheets has just 10 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, going 2-for-10 with a double, an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts. With Sheets out of the lineup, Luis Campusano -- who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day -- is getting a turn at DH.

