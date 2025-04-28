Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Williams News: Ambushed in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Williams (2-1) took the loss Monday against the Twins, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over two innings. He struck out two.

The 25-year-old righty fired just 68 pitches in this abbreviated outing. The Minnesota lineup jumped on Williams out the gate as Edouard Julien opened the game's scoring by cracking a leadoff homer. This poor effort piles on to a mixed season for Williams, who has pitched to a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 28 innings. He is currently in line to make his next start at Toronto this weekend.

