Gavin Williams News: Blanks Phils for third win

Williams (3-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits and four walks over five scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Phillies. He struck out eight.

The right-hander once again struggled with his control and his efficiency, tossing only 53 of 98 pitches for strikes before exiting, but 31 called or swinging strikes helped make sure Philly couldn't capitalize on their baserunners. Williams has struck out at least eight batters in three of his last four trips to the mound, but he's also issued multiple free passes in seven straight outings. He'll carry a 4.38 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB through 37 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Brewers.