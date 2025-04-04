Gavin Williams News: Labors through three frames

Williams didn't factor in the decision Friday against the Angels after giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't helped out by his defense as a two-out error during the third inning led to a pair of runs, but Williams created plenty of trouble of his own prior to that miscue. The 25-year-old needed 75 pitches to record just nine outs, which prevented him from having a chance at qualifying for the victory. Williams has yet to reach the 80-pitch mark in either of his two starts this season, but he lines up for a favorable matchup with the White Sox in his next turn through the rotation.