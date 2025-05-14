Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gavin Williams headshot

Gavin Williams News: Nice showing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Williams did not factor into the decision Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings in a 9-5 loss to the Brewers. He struck out six.

The right-hander allowed a run on two hits and a walk during the second inning and a solo homer in the fifth, but he was otherwise able to keep Milwaukee in check. Williams has surrendered just two runs with a 14:5 K:BB in his past two starts, but he covered five frames in both outings and hasn't pitched into the sixth inning since April 21. He has a 4.29 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through nine starts this year and lines up to face the Twins on the road early next week.

Gavin Williams
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now