Gavin Williams News: Nice showing in no-decision
Williams did not factor into the decision Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings in a 9-5 loss to the Brewers. He struck out six.
The right-hander allowed a run on two hits and a walk during the second inning and a solo homer in the fifth, but he was otherwise able to keep Milwaukee in check. Williams has surrendered just two runs with a 14:5 K:BB in his past two starts, but he covered five frames in both outings and hasn't pitched into the sixth inning since April 21. He has a 4.29 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through nine starts this year and lines up to face the Twins on the road early next week.
