Genesis Cabrera News: DFA'd by Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Mets designated Cabrera for assignment Saturday.

Since joining the active roster at the start of May, Cabrera has given up three earned runs and posted a 7:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings. He'll now be pushed aside in favor of Brandon Waddell, who was selected from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Cabrera owns a 3.58 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 70.1 frames since last season and could capture the attention of other organizations browsing the waiver wire for bullpen help.

