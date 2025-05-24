Genesis Cabrera News: DFA'd by Mets
The Mets designated Cabrera for assignment Saturday.
Since joining the active roster at the start of May, Cabrera has given up three earned runs and posted a 7:3 K:BB in 7.2 innings. He'll now be pushed aside in favor of Brandon Waddell, who was selected from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Cabrera owns a 3.58 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 70.1 frames since last season and could capture the attention of other organizations browsing the waiver wire for bullpen help.
