Genesis Cabrera News: Signs with Cubs

Cabrera signed a contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cabrera elected free agency Tuesday after being DFA'd by the Mets on Saturday, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Cubs. The 28-year-old southpaw gave up three earned runs in 7.2 innings with the Mets but owned a 7.88 ERA through eight innings in Triple-A. It's currently unknown whether his new contract is an MLB or minor-league deal.