Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Genesis Cabrera headshot

Genesis Cabrera News: Signs with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Cabrera signed a contract with the Cubs on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Cabrera elected free agency Tuesday after being DFA'd by the Mets on Saturday, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Cubs. The 28-year-old southpaw gave up three earned runs in 7.2 innings with the Mets but owned a 7.88 ERA through eight innings in Triple-A. It's currently unknown whether his new contract is an MLB or minor-league deal.

Genesis Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now