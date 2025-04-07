Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Kirby headshot

George Kirby Injury: Throws off mound, May return likely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Monday that Kirby (shoulder) "felt great" while throwing a bullpen session over the weekend, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Kirby is set to throw two more bullpen sessions this week before beginning a game progression. While Hollander wouldn't divulge a timetable for when the right-hander will be ready for his season debut, signs are pointing to it being sometime in May. Kirby was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation back on March 7 but has made steady progress since then.

George Kirby
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now