George Klassen Injury: Alert after taking liner to head

Klassen is awake and alert after taking a line drive to the head while pitching at Double-A Rocket City on Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Klassen remains at the hospital and is still undergoing testing, but he is improving. More should be known later this week about the pitching prospect's timeline to return to a mound. Klassen has posted a 4.97 ERA and 36:7 K:BB over 29 innings covering seven starts for Rocket City in 2025.