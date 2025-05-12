Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Klassen headshot

George Klassen Injury: Alert after taking liner to head

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Klassen is awake and alert after taking a line drive to the head while pitching at Double-A Rocket City on Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Klassen remains at the hospital and is still undergoing testing, but he is improving. More should be known later this week about the pitching prospect's timeline to return to a mound. Klassen has posted a 4.97 ERA and 36:7 K:BB over 29 innings covering seven starts for Rocket City in 2025.

George Klassen
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now