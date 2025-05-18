George Klassen Injury: On minor-league concussion IL
Klassen was placed on the minor-league concussion IL on May 14 after being hit in the head by a line drive during a game May 11, per MLB.com.
Klassen was initially hospitalized due to the incident, but he's since left the hospital and is said to be improving after being diagnosed with a concussion. It's not yet clear when the 23-year-old will be ready to pitch in games again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now