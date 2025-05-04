Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Lombard headshot

George Lombard News: Heading to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 7:06am

The Yankees promoted Lombard from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lombard earned the bump up to Double-A after slashing .329/.495/.488 with one home run, 11 stolen bases and a 21.9 percent walk rate over 111 plate appearances for Hudson Valley. The 19-year-old shortstop is considered to be among the top prospects in the Yankees organization, with his advanced plate approach being his most appealing trait.

George Lombard
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now