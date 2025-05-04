George Lombard News: Heading to Double-A

The Yankees promoted Lombard from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lombard earned the bump up to Double-A after slashing .329/.495/.488 with one home run, 11 stolen bases and a 21.9 percent walk rate over 111 plate appearances for Hudson Valley. The 19-year-old shortstop is considered to be among the top prospects in the Yankees organization, with his advanced plate approach being his most appealing trait.