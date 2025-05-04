Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
George Lombard headshot

George Lombard News: Promoted to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Lombard was promoted to Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lombard opened the season with High-A Hudson Valley, batting .329 with a home run, 13 RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 82 at-bats in 24 contests to this point. The shortstop is considered to be amongst the top few in the Yankees' organization and he's now one step closer to his major-league dreams.

George Lombard
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now